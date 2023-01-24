topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Men Marrying Girls Aged Below 14 Years Will be Booked Under POCSO Act: Assam CM Biswa Sarma

POCSO Act of 2012 defines a child as an individual under the age of 18 and it criminalises sex between an under-age child and an adult. 'Those marrying girls below the age of 14 years, will be booked under the POCSO Act' CM said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 12:33 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Men Marrying Girls Aged Below 14 Years Will be Booked Under POCSO Act: Assam CM Biswa Sarma

Dispur: The Assam government has decided to book men who marry girls aged below 14 years in the state under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.The major reason for the high maternal and infant mortality rate in the state is child marriage, he said, adding 31 per cent of marriages in the state have been done in the prohibited age group.

"We will launch a massive crackdown against child marriage in the state. Those marrying girls below the age of 14 years, will be booked under the POCSO Act," the CM said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

POCSO Act of 2012 defines a child as an individual under the age of 18 and it criminalises sex between an under-age child and an adult. While cases will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, if the bride is between 14 to 18 years old, the chief minister said.

The legal age for marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men."The Panchayat Secretaries of the villages in the state will also be designated as child marriage prohibition officers. Hence, from now on, in case of a child marriage, the complaint will be lodged before the Panchayat secretary of the village," the CM added. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media