UP News: In a bid to ensure the safety of women and protect them from “bad touch,” the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed that men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either. The woman’s body has sent the proposal to the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government with multiple suggestions to do away with the ill intentions of men.

The list of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, came after a meeting that was held on October 28. Speaking to news agency PTI, one of the members of the women’s body, Himani Agarwal said, "On October 28, at the meeting of the women's commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas”.

She stated that the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson, Babita Chauhan, and it was backed by the members who were present at the meeting. "We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said. "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch,” she further stated.

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions." Agarwal, however, also underscored that this is just a proposal as of now, and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.

