Mentally challenged calls cops, threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A mentally challenged person allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, said an official on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that no arrest has been made as the 38 year-old man is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The police control room (PCR) call about the threat was received at around 12:05 a.m," said the official.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

