Delhi zoo

Mentally unstable man jumps into lion's enclosure in Delhi zoo, rescued by security personnel- Watch video

A man, said to be mentally unstable, on Thursday allegedly jumped into a lion's enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi and was later rescued by the security personnel who immediately rushed to provide help as soon as they got to know about the incident.

NEW DELHI: A man, said to be mentally unstable, on Thursday allegedly jumped into a lion's enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi and was later rescued by the security personnel who immediately rushed to provide help as soon as they got to know about the incident.

The entire incident was caught on camera, in the video of which it can be seen that the man after jumping undetected into the enclosure and casually strolled towards the lion. Then, the man sat in front of the lion and even lay on his back as the king of the jungle looked at him. Quick to action, the security official, named Riyaaz Khan, swiftly saved the man before the lion could cause him any harm.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Rehaan Khan who is believed to be mentally unsound and hails from Bihar's Champaran. Rehan decided to end his life because of his unemployment, Zee Media sources said. He has been taken by the police for further investigation.

In September, a man had allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into the enclosure of an Indian lion in the same zoo. However, he was rescued in the knick of time.

In September 2014, a young man was mauled to death by a white tiger when it fell into its enclosure due to the barricade being low, resulting in his fall.

Delhi zoolion enclosureMan jumps into lions' enclosure
