'Mera Waqt Bhi Badelaga, Teri Rai Bhi’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge uses Urdu couplet to welcome Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday congratulated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on officiating as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and called the Upper House the chamber of ideas. "I congratulate you on behalf of the members of the opposition for taking responsibility for the country`s second-largest constitutional post. Today we have got the opportunity to welcome you as the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha is called the chamber of ideas," Kharge said.

"Rajya Sabha has given strength to the tradition of debate in the Parliament. Despite being a center of different ideologies the common aim is the prosperity of the country. Everybody wants that serious discussion takes place on issues of the people and a solution is achieved," he added.

In a light gesture, the veteran Congress leader shared an Urdu couplet in the Upper House that brought smiles to the faces of the parliamentarians, "(Mera Waqt Bhi Badelaga, Teri Rai Bhi’ (Don`t form an opinion on me Ghalib, my time will change and so as your opinion." The Leader of the Opposition also assured Dhankar support of his party in the smooth functioning of the House. In the previous sessions, the House witnessed several disruptions and adjournments due to protests by opposition parties on various issues.

"As the custodian of this House, your presence here is bigger than your other roles," Kharge said, adding all public issues could not be raised in the House due to shorter duration of sittings.

On the opening day of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led in felicitating recently appointed Vice President of India Dhankhar, who is ex-officio chairman of the House. PM Modi said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

He expressed confidence that Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the chairman of Rajya Sabha. He said earlier the House used to assemble for 100 days in a year, but now it has come down to 60-70 days.

Welcoming Dhankar, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said there should be scrutiny of bills by parliamentary standing committees and select panels for better legislations. He also said there should be at least one short-duration discussion or calling attention per week in the House. "From now we will expect that, your elevation to this position will help strengthen the conducive atmosphere of this august house. Both the treasury and opposition benches will get an adequate opportunity in the deliberation to be made on various issues bills etc," he said.

The TMC MP also voiced his concern that less time was being allocated for discussion on important legislations in Rajya Sabha compared to Lok Sabha. He rued that members of smaller parties get only 2-3 minutes to speak on bills and important issues, and suggested that this should be increased.

The former prime minister and JDS veteran H D Deve Gowda highlighted that allocation of only 2-3 minutes to MPs of smaller parties was not sufficient for them to raise important matters, like those related to agriculture and farmers.

(With Agency Inputs)