Met department predicts very heavy rainfall along Tamil Nadu, Andhra coastline

The next two days could have heavy to very heavy rainfall lash many parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh's coastline. The Met department on Friday said that it could be a wet weekend in many parts of the two states due to a deep depression in southeast Bay of Bengal.

The Met department has predicted that the depression observed over southeast Bay of Bengal was around 1490 kilometre from Chennai at 0830hrs on Friday and that it is 'very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.'

It further predicted that the movement could bring the deep depression could move towards Sri Lanka's coast over the weekend and reach north Tamil Nady and south Andhra Pradesh by the evening of Tuesday.

Wind speeds of up to 100 kmph are expected over the weekend which comes under the 'Cyclonic Storm' category while the speeds could reach up to 125 kmph by Tuesday which is under 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' category.

This could result in very heavy rainfall in coastal parts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh.

The sea is also expected to be rough over the next few days. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into deep sea. Mariners already out in deep sea or scheduled to pass in the next few days have been advised to exercise extreme caution.