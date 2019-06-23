Metro Man E Sreedharan resigns as principal advisor of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation

Padma Vibhushan E Sreedharan on Sunday resigned as principal advisor of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC). Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro Man, submitted his resignation citing ill health. Sreedharan has sent his resignation to LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav, who has forwarded the resignation letter to state government for final approval. It is to be noted that another senior officer of LMRC, Mahender Kumar, who is currently the Director of Rolling Stock, is also set to leave the LMRC on June 30, 2019.

It may be recalled that Sreedharan had earlier offered to resign in 2017 too but at that time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had refused to accept his resignation and had in fact given him the responsibility to plan metros for three more cities including Varanasi, Agra and Meerut as well as his home turf Gorakhpur.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the proposal of setting up of a committee under the leadership of E Sreedharan to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country. The announcement was made shortly after the inauguration of Delhi Metro's Green Line service between Mundka to Bahadurgarh. The 11.2-km-long corridor will have seven stations and stretch out from existing Delhi Metro Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. E Sreedharan is a retired Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer who has served as the managing director of Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2012.