Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former Bihar minister, passes away due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Mewalal Choudhary, a former Bihar Minister and a Janata Dal (United) MLA, passed away due to COVID-19, ANI reported on Monday (April 19, 2021) morning.

The former Bihar Education Minister reportedly took his last breath at a private hospital in Patna.

Bihar: Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to #COVID19 at a hospital in Patna. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/sQFFyBHU0X — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

As per media reports, Mewalal Choudhary contracted coronavirus three days back.

Meanwhile, Bihar registered 8,690 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the state's total caseload to 3,24,117. So far, 1,749 people ahve succumbed to the virus in Bihar.

Patna district reported the highest number of new infections at 2,290, followed by Gaya (753) and Saran (383).

The state currently has 44,700 active cases.

Earlier on Sunday, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Bihar government decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. It also extended the closure of schools, colleges and coaching centres till May 15.

Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am across the state. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

"We have directed top officials of the district to implement the restrictions and take the strongest possible action against the violators," the JD(U) supremo added.

