हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pooja Singhal

MGNREGA funds fraud case: ED raids locations linked to Jharkhand mining secretary IAS Pooja Singhal; seizes over Rs 19 cr cash

The officials said a number of "incriminating documents that indicate political and higher bureaucracy links with alleged illegal mining activities in the state" have been seize, the PTI news agecy reported.

MGNREGA funds fraud case: ED raids locations linked to Jharkhand mining secretary IAS Pooja Singhal; seizes over Rs 19 cr cash
Cash seized after Enforcement Directorate's raid at multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal, in connection with a money laundering probe (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal and her family, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11, officials said.

The agency seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore cash from two premises that were searched in the state capital Ranchi.

About Rs 17.51 crore cash has been recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor whose links with the IAS officer and her family are under the scanner, they said.

Around Rs 1.8 crore cash has also been recovered from another location in the city, they said.

The officials said a number of "incriminating documents that indicate political and higher bureaucracy links with alleged illegal mining activities in the state" have been seized.

The raids were carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at about 18 premises in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, and a few other states, they said.

The officials said the premises of Singhal, an IAS officer and secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology of the Jharkhand government, in the state capital, Ranchi, are also being covered as part of the action.

Singhal is a 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was posted as the deputy commissioner in the Khunti district earlier.

A few other locations in Ranchi, including a multi-specialty hospital, were also raided by ED officials who were provided a security escort by the personnel of the central paramilitary force CRPF.

Documents recovered during the raids show that the "declared value" of the hospital premise is Rs 3 crore, they said, adding the promoters of the facility and their links are being probed further.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pooja SinghalEDEnforcement DirectorateMGNREGAMGNREGA funds fraudMoney-laundering case
Next
Story

Odisha cyclone update: Low-pressure area forms over South Andaman Sea, to intensify into cyclone by May 8, says IMD

Must Watch

PT2M40S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: On May 9, Russia will celebrate Victory Day