MH CET Law 2022: Round 2 counselling for 5-year LLB begins TODAY at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Here’s how to register

MH CET Law 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has started second round of MH CET law counselling for 5-year LLB today, October 27, 2022. Candidates can register for the MH CET 5-year LLB CAP round 2 and upload their documents until October 31, 2022, at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. For the second round of the MH CET law 5-year LLB, it is required that the fresh college option form be filled out. The application will not be processed further if it is incomplete.The 5-year LLB final merit list for the MH CET was published on October 13, 2022. On October 15, 2022, the first round of seat distribution was announced.

MH CET law counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Click on the direct link given above

Edit the application form and upload all the requisite documents

Candidates should also mandatorily fill the college preferences

Provisional allotment list will be published by the examination authority on the official website based on the preferences given by the candidates.

The CET cell will publish the alphabetical merit list for the CAP round II 5-year LLB on November 3, 2022. On November 10, 2022, the final merit list for the same will be released.