MH CET LAW Result 2022 for 3 year LLB DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra declared the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.
MH CET LAW Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra declared the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 12, 2022. Candidates can check their MHT CET LLB 3 year result on the official website. MH CET law scores are accepted by over 140 law colleges and universities in Maharashtra. These colleges will offer a combined intake of around 11,000 seats in 5-year LLB and 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme.
Here's how to download MAH LLB CET Result 2022
Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Law exams can check their scorecards once the results are declared following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022.
- Enter your application number and password
- Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard appear on screen
- Download the scorecard and take the printout
The MAH CET 2022 law result for three years LLB declared in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.
