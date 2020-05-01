MHA allows liquor stores, paan shops in green zones amid COVID-19 lockdown with conditions

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (May 1) issued fresh guidelines with the government's decision to extend lockdown for two weeks from May 4 till May 17. It allowed the functioning of liquor stores and paan shops in green zones while ensuring that a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.

According to the guidelines, these liquor, paan, tobacco shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas. However, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places during the lockdown.

In red zones and outside containment areas plying of cycle-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, taxis, the opening of barbershops, spas, salons prohibited, it said, adding that in red zones movement of individuals, vehicles allowed only for permitted activities during the lockdown and a maximum of two persons, besides the driver, in four-wheelers, no pillion rider on two-wheelers.

The home ministry also added that the 'Aarogya Setu' app must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones.

It further stated that outside the containment zone falling within Red zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country which includes plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses; and, barbershops, spas, and salons.

Some activities, however, have been allowed in the Red Zones with restrictions that include movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

"Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets, and market complexes. However, all standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops, and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential," the MHA statement said.

It added, "Anything in a market in the red zone will be shut. Has to be a stand-alone shop. In orange and green shops allowed in markets (except malls)."