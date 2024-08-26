Advertisement
MHA Creates 5 New Districts In Ladakh, Amit Shah Says 'Modi Government Is Committed...'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X to share the news, stating that this decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a prosperous and developed Ladakh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday the creation of five new districts in the union territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X to share the news, stating that this decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a prosperous and developed Ladakh. The five new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "In pursuit of PM Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh."

 

