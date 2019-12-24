हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MHA

MHA decides to withdraw 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces from Jammu and Kashmir

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday decided to withdraw 72 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from the newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. The CAPFs include 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 12 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

MHA decides to withdraw 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces from Jammu and Kashmir

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday decided to withdraw 72 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from the newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. The CAPFs include 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 12 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Live TV

The move comes hours after a high-level meeting was held at the Union Home Ministry to review security in the union territory. The meeting, which started around 1 pm, was held to review the security status in Jammu and Kashmir and to prepare a roadmap to keep the region peaceful.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Special Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IB Chief Arvind Kumar, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar and BSF Director General VK Johri were among those who attended the meeting.

The additional troops were deployed after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Tags:
MHACentral Armed Police ForcesJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A statesman of variegated hues

Must Watch

PT7M34S

DNA: Non Stop News, December 24, 2019