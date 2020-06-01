MHA puts on hold list of 1,026 delisted items including Dabur, Nestle for CAPF canteens

New Delhi: Barely an hour after delisting as many as 1,026 foreign products from being sold at all central paramilitary force canteens across the country, the central government on Monday (June 1) withdrew its order saying a fresh list would be issued soon.

According to the order issued earlier on Monday, thousands of products manufactured by firms like Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India were barred from featuring at CAPF canteens, with effect from June 1. Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd also found a place in the list of brands to be delisted from Army canteens by the government.

As per the government notification, these products or brands either were not 'Swadeshi' (Made In India) or were prepared from purely imported products.

A revised order with a whole new list of products to be delisted from Army canteens across the country is expected to be released by Monday evening.

Earlier on May 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared that this nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will only sell indigenous or swadeshi products from June 1 in a bid to give fillip to domestic industries.