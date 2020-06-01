हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dabur

MHA puts on hold list of 1,026 delisted items including Dabur, Nestle for CAPF canteens

According to the order issued earlier on Monday, thousands of products manufactured by firms like Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India were barred from featuring at CAPF canteens, with effect from June 1.

MHA puts on hold list of 1,026 delisted items including Dabur, Nestle for CAPF canteens
File Photo

New Delhi: Barely an hour after delisting as many as 1,026 foreign products from being sold at all central paramilitary force canteens across the country, the central government on Monday (June 1) withdrew its order saying a fresh list would be issued soon. 

According to the order issued earlier on Monday, thousands of products manufactured by firms like Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India were barred from featuring at CAPF canteens, with effect from June 1. Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd also found a place in the list of brands to be delisted from Army canteens by the government.

As per the government notification, these products or brands either were not 'Swadeshi' (Made In India) or were prepared from purely imported products. 

A revised order with a whole new list of products to be delisted from Army canteens across the country is expected to be released by Monday evening. 

Earlier on May 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared that this nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will only sell indigenous or swadeshi products from June 1 in a bid to give fillip to domestic industries.

Tags:
DaburNestleVIP IndustriesCAPF canteensIndian ArmyArmy canteens
Next
Story

Cabinet approves MSP hike for 14 crops to give relief to farmers; MSME Sector's definition revised
  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 61,72,448Confirmed
  • 3,72,136Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day