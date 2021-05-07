MHA team meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to assess reports of post-poll violence

New Delhi: A four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (May 7) met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan in order to assess reports of widespread post-poll violence in the state.

The team led by Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, met Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

The team had arrived in the state on Thursday and held meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP at the secretariat, PTI reported.

On May 6, the Home Ministry had asked West Bengal Governor to give a report on the law and order situation in the state.

The Home Ministry had also asked the state government to submit a report. "The governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the ministry at the earliest," the officials had said.

The four-member team also including Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin-- arrived in Kolkata earlier to assess the ground situation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 16 people lost their lives in post-poll violence in various parts of the state.

Many incidents of violence were reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons, while the allegations have been denied by the ruling party.

