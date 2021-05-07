हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Violence

MHA team meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to assess reports of post-poll violence

The four-member team of the Union Home Ministry led by Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, met Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. 

MHA team meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to assess reports of post-poll violence
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (May 7) met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan in order to assess reports of widespread post-poll violence in the state. 

The team led by Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, met Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata

The team had arrived in the state on Thursday and held meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP at the secretariat, PTI reported.

On May 6, the Home Ministry had asked West Bengal Governor to give a report on the law and order situation in the state.

The Home Ministry had also asked the state government to submit a report. "The governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the ministry at the earliest," the officials had said. 

The four-member team also including Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin-- arrived in Kolkata earlier to assess the ground situation. 

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 16 people lost their lives in post-poll violence in various parts of the state.

Many incidents of violence were reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons, while the allegations have been denied by the ruling party. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal ViolenceJagdeep DhankharWest Bengal Assembly ElectionWest Bengal poll result
Next
Story

Centre has to supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily till further orders: Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT3M38S

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 testing, vaccination amidst anticipation of third wave