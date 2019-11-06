close

Pakistan

MHA team to expose Pakistan's terror funding at Melbourne meet

Ministry of Home Affairs in India has sent an official team to expose Pakistan in the upcoming counter terror financing meet slated to be held in Melbourne, Australia, on Novemeber 7, 8. According to sources in the Union Home ministry, a team of officials, including the MoS, would participate in the crucial meet at Melbourne to expose the nefarious designs of Pakistan in terror funding.

The official team comprising the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy, NIA DG YC Modi, Additional Director of Intelligence Bureau, Joint Secretary to Ministry of External Affairs and Additional Director to the Financial Intelligence Unit has been sent to present India's inputs against Pakistn in the Melbourne meet. 

"No Money for Terror" is the key issue of the "Conference on Counter Terrorism Financing" meet at Melbourne, wherein, the National Investigation Agency of India, the FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) and the Intelligence Bureau will putforth the points of "terror financing" in Pakistan before the world fraternity. 

The NIA has recently ascertained the evidence of Pakistan's direct involvement in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and other states, and the same will also be presented before the Melbourne ministerial. 

