MHA will announce National Unity Award on Thursday on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

The Award shall be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind by a Sanad under his hand and seal and presented by him in a presentation ceremony along with the Padma award presentation ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

MHA will announce National Unity Award on Thursday on Sardar Patel&#039;s birth anniversary

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will announce the National Unity Award 2019 on Thursday on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The award seeks to recognize the exemplary and outstanding contribution of individuals who work for promoting the unity and integrity and value of a strong and united India. 

Live TV

It will consist of a medal and a citation. No monetary grant or cash award would be attached to this award. Not more than three awards would be given in a year. It would not be conferred posthumously except in very rare and highly deserving cases.

An Award Committee was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which included the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM, Secretary to the President, Home Secretary as Members and three-four eminent persons selected by PM Modi. A notification instituting the award was issued by the MHA in September.

The Nominations will be invited every year. The applications would need to be filed online on the website specifically designed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All citizens, without distinction of religion, race caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation, and any institution/organization would be eligible for the award.

Any Indian national or institution or organization based in India would be able to nominate an individual for consideration for this Award. Individuals may also nominate themselves and state governments, UT administrations and ministries may also send nominations.

National Unity Award, National Unity Award 2019, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary
