MHRD secretary meets JNU Rector, Registrar, Proctor over campus violence

New Delhi: Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare on Monday held a meeting with a team of JNU authorities including Rector Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Registrar Promod Kumar, and Proctor Professor Dhananjay Singh among others.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.Khare held a detailed discussion with them and was also briefed about the current situation in JNU.