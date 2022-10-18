MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment result RELEASED on cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check allotment here

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the MHT CET 2022 provisional seat allotment for round 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must log in to the candidate site using their application number and password in order to view the MHT CET 2022 seat allocation. Candidates who have been offered a place must accept it by logging in between October 19 and October 21. After accepting the position, candidates must report to the assigned institute by October 21. Candidates who receive a seat according to their first preference must pay the seat acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

MHT CET 2022 seat allotment results: Here’s how to check

Visit fe2022.mahacet.org.

Click on the “candidate login” tab.

Login to sung application ID and password.

MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment and exercise the required option.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Candidates who are given a seat that is not their first choice but choose to self-freeze it must pay an acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in further rounds of allotment. Candidates who receive a seat other than their first choice and would want a better seat must choose the option to "not freeze" for a better seat and must pay the seat acceptance cost online using their login.