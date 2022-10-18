NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps to check result here

MHT CET 2022: CET Cell Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET 2022 seat allotment round 1 result today, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps to check result here

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET 2022 provisional seat allotment for round 1 today at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must log in to the candidate site using their application number and password in order to view the MHT CET 2022 seat allocation. Candidates who have been offered a place must accept it by logging in between October 19 and October 21. After accepting the position, candidates must report to the assigned institute by October 21. Candidates who receive a seat according to their first preference must pay the seat acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

MHT CET 2022 seat allotment results: Here’s how to check

  • Visit fe2022.mahacet.org.
  • Click on the “candidate login” tab.
  • Login to sung application ID and password.
  • MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment and exercise the required option.
  • Click on the “Submit” button.

Candidates who are given a seat that is not their first choice but choose to self-freeze it must pay an acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in further rounds of allotment. Candidates who receive a seat other than their first choice and would want a better seat must choose the option to "not freeze" for a better seat and must pay the seat acceptance cost online using their login.

MHT CET 2022mht cet round 1 seat allotmentmht cet engineeringMHT CET Merit listmht cet 2022 merit listmht cet capmht cet cap roundMht Cet Resultmht cet round 1 seat allotment result 2022mht cet cap round 2022cap round 2022mht cet counselling

