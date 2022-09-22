MHT CET 2022 Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check schedule and other details here
MHT CET 2022: Candidates who have cleared the MHT CET 2022 Exam or the JEE Main 2022 exam can now apply for the MHT CET Counselling process for admissions into B.Tech and B.E. courses in the state of Maharashtra, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Counselling has begun on September 21, 2022. Candidates who cleared the MHT CET 2022 Exam can now start submitting their applications for the counselling process on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Counselling notification was issued today, September 21, 2022. In order to be considered for admission to B.Tech. and B.E. programmes at several state colleges in Maharashtra, applicants must register for the counselling procedure.
The General Category candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. The application cost for candidates from the reserved categories is Rs. 600. Candidates who are NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals must pay an application fee of Rs. 5,000.
MHT CET 2022 Counselling – Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023
- A new page will open, click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions
- Register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials
- Fill in the form and upload all required documents
- Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form
- Download and take a print out for future references.
MHT CET 2022; download the official notice here
MHT CET 2022 Counselling – Important Dates
|MHT CET Counselling begins
|September 21, 2022
|
Document Verification begins
|September 21, 2022
|
Last date to apply
|October 4, 2022
|
Provisional Merit list
|October 7, 2022
|
Submission of grieviance
|
October 8 to 10, 2022 until 5 PM
|
Final Merit Lists
|
October 12, 2022.
|
Provisonal Category Seats
|
October 12, 2022
|
CAP Round 1 Begins
|October 13, 2022
|
Last date to apply for CAP Round 1
|October 15, 2022
|
Provisional Merit list for CAP Round 1
|October 18, 2022
The deadline to submit an application for MHT CET Counseling is October 4, 2022. Candidates can check this page frequently for the most recent information on the MHT CET 2022 exam and the counselling procedure.
Live Tv
More Stories