MHT CET 2022 Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check schedule and other details here

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Counselling has begun on September 21, 2022. Candidates who cleared the MHT CET 2022 Exam can now start submitting their applications for the counselling process on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Counselling notification was issued today, September 21, 2022. In order to be considered for admission to B.Tech. and B.E. programmes at several state colleges in Maharashtra, applicants must register for the counselling procedure.

The General Category candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. The application cost for candidates from the reserved categories is Rs. 600. Candidates who are NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals must pay an application fee of Rs. 5,000.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023

A new page will open, click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions

Register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials

Fill in the form and upload all required documents

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a print out for future references.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

MHT CET Counselling begins September 21, 2022 Document Verification begins September 21, 2022 Last date to apply October 4, 2022 Provisional Merit list October 7, 2022 Submission of grieviance October 8 to 10, 2022 until 5 PM Final Merit Lists October 12, 2022. Provisonal Category Seats October 12, 2022 CAP Round 1 Begins October 13, 2022 Last date to apply for CAP Round 1 October 15, 2022 Provisional Merit list for CAP Round 1 October 18, 2022

The deadline to submit an application for MHT CET Counseling is October 4, 2022. Candidates can check this page frequently for the most recent information on the MHT CET 2022 exam and the counselling procedure.





