NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022 Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check schedule and other details here

MHT CET 2022: Candidates who have cleared the MHT CET 2022 Exam or the JEE Main 2022 exam can now apply for the MHT CET Counselling process for admissions into B.Tech and B.E. courses in the state of Maharashtra, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022 Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check schedule and other details here

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Counselling has begun on September 21, 2022. Candidates who cleared the MHT CET 2022 Exam can now start submitting their applications for the counselling process on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Counselling notification was issued today, September 21, 2022. In order to be considered for admission to B.Tech. and B.E. programmes at several state colleges in Maharashtra, applicants must register for the counselling procedure.

The General Category candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. The application cost for candidates from the reserved categories is Rs. 600. Candidates who are NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals must pay an application fee of Rs. 5,000.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling – Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023
  • A new page will open, click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions
  • Register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials
  • Fill in the form and upload all required documents
  • Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a print out for future references.

MHT CET 2022; download the official notice here

MHT CET 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

MHT CET Counselling begins September 21, 2022

Document Verification begins

September 21, 2022

Last date to apply

October 4, 2022

Provisional Merit list

October 7, 2022

Submission of grieviance

October 8 to 10, 2022 until 5 PM

Final Merit Lists

October 12, 2022.

Provisonal Category Seats

October 12, 2022

CAP Round 1 Begins

 October 13, 2022

Last date to apply for CAP Round 1

October 15, 2022

Provisional Merit list for CAP Round 1

October 18, 2022

The deadline to submit an application for MHT CET Counseling is October 4, 2022. Candidates can check this page frequently for the most recent information on the MHT CET 2022 exam and the counselling procedure.



 

Live Tv

MHT CET 2022MHT CET Counselling 2022mht cet counselling date 2022mht cet counsellingmht cet cap roundcet cap round 2022cet round 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case