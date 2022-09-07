NewsIndia
MHT CET MAH BHMCT 2022

MHT CET 2022 Result: MAH B.HMCT Results DECLARED at mahacet.org- Direct link here

MHT CET 2022 Result:The MAH B.HMCT Results 2022 have been declared online on the official website - mahacet.org, scroll down for more details,

MHT CET 2022 Result: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Result is being released for different exams on different dates. As of now today, all students who took the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test have access to the MAH B.HMCT Results 2022 online. Candidates can now access the official website mahacet.org to download their MAH B.HMCT scorecards. The directions and direct link are provided below.

The online MAH B.HMCT Results 2022 have been made available along with the exam score reports. In order to verify their results and download their marks, students will require their MHT CET or MAH B.HMCT hall tickets. In addition, they may do so by using their application number.

MHT CET 2022 Results: Here’s how to check MAH. BHMCT Results

- Candidates must visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell - mahacet.org.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'MAH B.HMCT 2022 Click to View Score Card.'
- A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials like the application number and date of birth.
- Your MAH B.HMCT Results, Score card will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

MHT CET 2022 Results; direct link here

Candidates should be aware that a printed copy of the MAH B.HMCT Score Card 2022 is required for admission. Additionally, the release of all additional MHT CET 2022 results is anticipated on September 15, 2022.

