MHT CET 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to check

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MHT CET 2022 round 3 seat allotment today, November 9. Candidates can use the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to view the MHT CET seat allocation results for 2022. Application number and date of birth are the necessary information to access the MHT CET counselling result for 2022. For the purpose of allocating seats for the Maharashtra CET 2022, candidates who successfully completed the MHT CET 2022 choice filling and locking before the deadline have been taken into consideration. Based on the MHT CET 2022 result, the number of seats available, the total number of applicants, and other factors, the authorities prepare the MHT CET 2022 seat allocation result.

MHT CET seat allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit MHT CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the “MHT CET round 3 seat allotment” link.

Login using the application number and date of birth.

Upon successful login, the MHT CET seat allotment letter 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the allotment letter of MHT CET 2022 for future use.

Candidates who receive seats through the MHT CET seat allocation 2022 must choose between freezing, sliding, or floating the seats. Candidates who are happy with their seats must freeze them, while those who want a better seat must choose the slide option. Candidates must choose the float option if they want to advance to any programme at any institution or institute. Candidates should be aware that they must arrive at the designated institute for admission reasons prior to the deadline in order to avoid having their seat assigned cancelled.