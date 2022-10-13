MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5 year LLB Final Merit List to be RELEASED TODAY at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will release the final merit list for MHT CET 5-year LLB 2022 today, October 13, 2022. Candidates can access llb5cap22.mahacet.org to check their position on the merit list. Candidates whose names appear on the final merit list for the MHT CET law 2022 5-year LLB will be given consideration for a seat. The first round of seat allocation will be released on October 15, 2022. According to merit and preference, seats are allocated. Following seat distribution, applicants may accept their seats and report to the designated law college.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official counselling portal of 5-year LLB - llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Check the notification section for the final merit of MS and OMS categories

Click on the relevant merit list link and open the merit list pdf

Find your name, roll number and rank in the merit list

Candidates who were unable in getting into their top-choice college will have the chance to take part in the MH CET law 2022 counselling session. On October 20, 2022, the second round of counselling will start.