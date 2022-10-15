MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5-year LLB seat allotment result TODAY at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Steps to check allotment here

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will release the first seat allotment for MH CET law 5-year LLB today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can check their allotment status online on the counselling portal - llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Colleges will also upload the admitted candidates name on their portal from October 15 to October 19, 2022. Candidates included in the MH CET law final merit list released on thursday will be considered for the allotment. Selected candidates will have to complete the admission process by reporting to the allotted law college. The last date to report to the allotted law college is October 19, 2022.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Steps to check allotment

Step 1 - Visit the official website - llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Step 2 - Login using application ID

Step 3 -Find your name and roll number to know your rank

Candidates who were unable in getting into their top-choice college will have the chance to take part in the MH CET law 2022 counselling session. On October 20, 2022, the second round of counselling will start.