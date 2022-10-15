NewsIndia
MHT CET COUNSELLING 2022

MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5-year LLB seat allotment result TODAY at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Steps to check allotment here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The seat allocation for MH CET 5-year LLB will be declared today October 15, 2022, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra released the final merit list for MHT CET 5-year LLB 2022 on 13 October.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5-year LLB seat allotment result TODAY at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Steps to check allotment here

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will release the first seat allotment for MH CET law 5-year LLB today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can check their allotment status online on the counselling portal - llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Colleges will also upload the admitted candidates name on their portal from October 15 to October 19, 2022. Candidates included in the MH CET law final merit list released on thursday will be considered for the allotment. Selected candidates will have to complete the admission process by reporting to the allotted law college. The last date to report to the allotted law college is October 19, 2022.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Steps to check allotment

Step 1 - Visit the official website - llb5cap22.mahacet.org. 

Step 2 - Login using application ID 

Step 3 -Find your name and roll number to know your rank

Candidates who were unable in getting into their top-choice college will have the chance to take part in the MH CET law 2022 counselling session. On October 20, 2022, the second round of counselling will start.

 

Live Tv

MHT CET Counselling 2022mht cet 5 year LLB Final Meritllb final merit listmht cet llbcet llb 5 yearMHT CET 5-year LLB 2022mht cet llb result 2022MHT CET Merit List 2022llb admission 2022llb 5 years merit list 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?