MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Allotment result to be RELEASED SOON at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to check

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Candidates need to accept the offered seat from November 10 to November 12. The reporting to the allotted institutes is from November 10 to November 12, details below.

Nov 08, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 provisional allotment result will be released tomorrow, November 9, 2022. Candidates can view and download the provisional allotment result through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, after it is made public. The MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 preliminary seat allotment outcome will be made public based on the candidates' web choices entries. The window for accepting reservations will be open from November 10 to November 12. While reporting to the designated institute, the fee payment process, and the document verification process are expected to take place between November 10 and November 12, 2022.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment status (CAP Round III)’ link when available
  • Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to View Your Final Merit Status
  • The MHT CET cap round 3 allotment status will appear on the screen
  • Check and download.

The deadline for all admissions for the academic year 2022–2023 is set for November 20, according to the programme. The data (details of accepted candidates) must be uploaded by November 21, 2022, as well.

