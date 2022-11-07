topStoriesenglish
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 option entry ends TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check details here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The CAP round 3 web option entry process started today and will end on November 7. Candidates can complete the online submission of option entry at cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 web option entry process started today, November 5, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 option entry process can be finished by candidates at cetcell.mahacet.org. Through the candidate's login, the option form for CAP round 3 can be submitted and confirmed online until November 7, 2022. The round 3 provisional seat allocation results will be made public on November 9 based on the candidates' MHT CET web options entries. Candidates had from November 10 to November 12, 2022, until 3 p.m., to accept the given seat. All qualified applicants who took part in round 3 and were given a seat for the first time must self-verify the allotment and submit payment for the seat acceptance fee online.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling CAP Round 3: Here’s how to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAP portal and then open the MHT CET web options entry link.

Step 3: Fill in the choice in order of preference and save the options.

Step 4: Finally, click on submit.

Candidates must show up at the designated institute, confirm their admittance by completing the necessary paperwork, and pay the application cost between November 10 and November 12 at 5 p.m. On November 4, the MHT CET 2022 counselling round 2 procedures came to an end with the announcement of provisional vacant seats.

