MHT CET COUNSELLING 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 seat allotment result RELEASED at mahacet.org- Direct link to check here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, MHT CET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result is released for Round 3. The seat allotment result can be viewed and downloaded on the official website, mahacet.org, by applicants who submitted applications for the Centralized Admission Process, CAP Round 3 for MHT CET Admissions 2022. Candidates must enter their application ID and date of birth in order to see the results. Visit this page to access the direct link to the MHT CET Provisional seat allocation results. Candidates who received seats in Round 3 will have to accept them starting tomorrow, November 10, 2022, using their logins. using his or her log-in to accept the given seat in accordance with CAP Round 3 Allotment. Candidates whose seats have been assigned for the first time must self-verify their seat assignment.

MHT CET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website--mahacet.org.
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET Round 2 provisional seat allotment list
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your application ID number and date of birth
  • Check your status and download the page
  • Take a printout of the seat allotment as required

MHT CET Counselling 2022; direct link here

The window for accepting reservations and paying fees for the MHT CET 2022 will be available until November 12 at 3 p.m. Candidates must login to their account to pay the seat acceptance fee.

