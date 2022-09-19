MHT CET Counselling 2022 portal launched, admissions begin SOON at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Counselling 2022 portal has been launched for this year's MHT CET admissions. The CAP portal is now available for all MHT CET Result candidates on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Although specifics are not yet accessible, a complete schedule is anticipated on this page shortly. The opening of the MHT CET Counseling 2022 webpage signals the beginning of the counselling process for admission to various programmes. The MHT CET Counseling schedule will initially be made available on this portal, following the procedure from the previous year.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has not yet provided any possible dates for the MHT CET Counseling in 2022. The actual schedule, nevertheless, is anticipated to be made public shortly because results have already been announced and because the process was drawn out.

According to the media reports, there will be numerous rounds of MHT CET Counseling in 2022. Candidates will register, fill out their choices, and lock them in for each round. These actions will serve as the basis for allocating seats. Those who won't be able to get a seat in one round of counselling may still show up for the following round.