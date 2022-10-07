MHT CET Counselling 2022 provisional merit list OUT on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET Counselling 2022 provisional merit list for round 1 today, October 7, 2022. Candidates who applied for the MHT CET CAP Round 1 can check the merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to download MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2022

Candidates can check and download the MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list from the website following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads, "Check provisional merit list status"

A new login page would open

Key in your application ID number and date of birth

Now, access the check your merit status

In case of objection, submit your represention via the options mentioned on the portal

Save the page and take print out as required

Candidates can check their MHT CET 2022 Merit status and in case of any objections, candidates can raise objections from October 8 to 10, 2022.

The MHT CET Cell will prepare the final merit list after considering the valid representations and release the final merit list will release on October 12, 2022, according tho the official schedule.