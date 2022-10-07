NewsIndia
MHT CET Counselling 2022 provisional merit list OUT on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET Counselling 2022 provisional merit list is now available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for the direct link to download the merit list.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET Counselling 2022 provisional merit list for round 1 today, October 7, 2022. Candidates who applied for the MHT CET CAP Round 1 can check the merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to download MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2022

Candidates can check and download the MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list from the website following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads, "Check provisional merit list status"
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your application ID number and date of birth
  • Now, access the check your merit status
  • In case of objection, submit your represention via the options mentioned on the portal
  • Save the page and take print out as required

MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2022 direct link

Candidates can check their MHT CET 2022 Merit status and in case of any objections, candidates can raise objections from October 8 to 10, 2022. 

The MHT CET Cell will prepare the final merit list after considering the valid representations and release the final merit list will release on October 12, 2022, according tho the official schedule.

 

