MHT CET PCM Exam 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State will be conducting the MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 today, August 5, 2022. On August 11, 2022, the MHT CET PCM Exam will come to an end. The official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, has the admit card, exam schedule, vital instructions, etc. The MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022 must be brought into the examination room by all candidates who will be taking the MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 today. Candidates will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not have their admit card with them.

Two shifts will be held for the MHT CET PCM Exam, one in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm, and the other in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must report at least one hour before the exam location. Prior to the exam, candidates must download the admit card and carefully review all the information, including name, roll number, registration number, exam date, location, and time. Candidates should carefully study the instructions because they also include information about the rules for the exam day.

MHT CET PCM Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

Candidates must be in time for the exam. You must report at least 1 hour prior to the exam venue to avoid any delays

Carry your hall ticket/admit card with you without fail to the exam and keep it safe

Do not carry any electronic devices inside the exam hall as it will lead to further problems

Attempt all the questions and then leave the exam hall

Check your belongings before leaving the exam hall

On August 11, 2022, the MHT CET PCM Exam will conclude, and the results will be released shortly after. Candidates will be admitted to colleges if they pass the entrance exam. Start date for the MHT CET PCB Exam is August 12, 2022.







