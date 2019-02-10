हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF

Mi-17 V5 medium-lift attack helicopter to showcase firepower at IAF's Vayushakti 2019

The Mi-17 V5 helicopter is an upgrade of the Mi-17 helicopter, equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and on-board navigation systems.

Mi-17 V5 medium-lift attack helicopter will unleash its firepower at the Indian Air Force exercise Vayushakti 2019. The Mi-17 V5 helicopter is an upgrade of the Mi-17 helicopter. It is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and on-board navigation systems. The agile machine carries substantial and effective firepower.

It can carry up to 36 troops or up to four tons of freight. It can go up to a maximum speed of 260 km/hr and has a range of 950 km. It is powered by two Isotoc TV3-117VM turboshaft engines.

IAF's Vayushakti 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 16 at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. At the exercise, there will be a firepower demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms and to assure the citizens its ability to safeguard India’s national interests.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial firepower through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post. 

The IAF post further stated, ''These exercises are also vital for operators, planners, and the leadership. It provides an opportunity for forces to operate in near realistic scenarios.'' 

''Aerial displays, formation flypasts and Fire Power Demonstrations are various facets of training in Indian Air Force. They are also a great source of morale-boosting for participants and an assurance for viewers,'' the post said.

A wide array of fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will be part of the exercise.

"The wide array of Fighter, Transport, Helicopters, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Combat ground equipment will paint a vivid canvas. It will demonstrate the capability of our brave air-warriors. The spell-binding machines and their employment during ‘Vayushakti 2019” will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue," the IAF said.

