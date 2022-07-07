This time Disney could lose the monopoly of some of its favorite cartoon characters. Mickey Mouse is also on the list of cartoon characters known as the Disney brand's long-term mascot.The Mickey Mouse character was originally created on October 1, 1928, and the character will complete 95 years in 2024. Under U.S. copyright law, the rights to an artistic work remain private for up to 95 years. After that, no particular company or person can claim ownership over the work anymore. However, there are also limitations to this law.

But can anyone use the Mickey Mouse character this time around?

This is also possible after 2024. But if a filmmaker uses that character in a way that makes it look like you're watching a Disney film or show, the Disney company can file a lawsuit against that director.

If you ask who created Mickey Mouse, anyone will say one name in one word. Walt Disney. He won the best award in the world of cinema, an Oscar, for the creation of Mickey Mouse. But this character was not played by Disney! The one who painted this popular rat, his name is Ab iworks. He was Disney's friend. However, according to Mickey's fans, Mickey's body was given to Ab iWorks, but the character was given life by Disney.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh character has already entered the public domain. The character will soon be seen in a completely new look in the Rice Waterfield directorial 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.