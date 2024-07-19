Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Addresses Outage, Says 'Working Closely With Crowdstrike'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has finally addressed the massive outage that hit the tech giant's services yesterday, affecting millions of users worldwide. Nadella took to social media to assure customers that the company is working tirelessly to resolve the issue, which has caused widespread disruption to various Microsoft services, including Windows, Office, and Outlook.

"Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online." The tweet was a relief to many users who were struggling to access their accounts and complete tasks.

The outage, which began yesterday morning, was initially reported by users in the United States and Europe, but soon spread to other parts of the world. Microsoft's official status page confirmed the issue, stating that users may experience errors or be unable to access their accounts.

Nadella's statement came after a prolonged silence from the company, which had left many users frustrated and worried. However, the CEO's assurance has provided some relief, with many users expressing gratitude for the update.

According to Nadella, the company has identified the root cause of the issue and is working to implement a fix. The outage has raised concerns about the reliability of Microsoft's services, which are used by millions of users worldwide.

After various organizations around the world experienced IT disruptions on Friday, including the "Windows blue screen of death," CrowdStrike, the security firm linked to the outage, said the problem has been identified and a remedy has been delivered.

CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz stated that the cybersecurity company was working with customers to resolve their concerns while reassuring them that the situation was "not a security incident or cyberattack."

