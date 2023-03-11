'Mics Were Turned Off During Emergency...': Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar's Latest Attack Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In UK

Meerut: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday launched a veiled attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remark in UK. The chairman of RS, LS said that mics have never been turned off in these assemblies after he took oath. "I am Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha is a huge panchayat where mics have never been turned off. Someone goes out & says mics are turned off in this nation...yes there was a time during Emergency when mics were turned off," Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said while addressing an Ayurveda event in Meerut. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (March 6, 2023) told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Indian Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition.

#WATCH | Meerut: "I am Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha is a huge panchayat where mics have never been turned off. Someone goes out & says mics are turned off in this nation...yes there was a time during Emergency when mics were turned off": Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/izXBuKcYEg — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, Dhankhar said while India is having its moments of glory G20 presidency, some parliamentarians are engaged in the thoughtless unfair denigration of our well-nurtured democratic values. Vice President Dhankhar released a book on Mundaka Upanishad written by Dr Karan Singh. Addressing the gathering at the event, Dhankhar said India is the most functional democracy that has evoked global recognition. India is setting global discourse on many issues.

"How ironic how painful! While the world is applauding our historic accomplishments as a functional vibrant democracy, some amongst us including parliamentarians are engaged in the thoughtless unfair denigration of our well-nurtured democratic values. How can we justify such wanton orchestration of a factually untenable narrative," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'We Can't Switch Our Mics' Remark In UK

During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons in London, Gandhi used a faulty microphone in the room to make his point about what he described as a "stifling" of Opposition in India.

"Our mics are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can't switch them on. That's happened to me a number of times while I am speaking," Gandhi told the gathering, in response to a question about sharing his experience of being a politician in India with his British counterparts.