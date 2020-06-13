हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Middle class will become new poor if Centre doesn't inject cash to start economy now, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress also criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the unemployment was soaring earlier and the Coronavirus crisis has only made it worse. 

Middle class will become new poor if Centre doesn't inject cash to start economy now, says Rahul Gandhi
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress' former President and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (June 13) said if the Government of India doesn't inject cash to star the economy now, then the middle class will become the new poor.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "If the GOI (government of India) doesn`t inject cash to start the economy now, the poor will be decimated and the middle class will become the new poor."

He added, "Crony capitalists will own the entire country."

Earlier today, Congress' Twitter account also attacked the PM Modi-led government and said 'Numbers don't lie, only the BJP does' while sharing the estimated size of India's Aatmanirbhar package (as % of GDP).

Congress said the economy has gone from bad to worse under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The `Atmanirbhar Bharat` package announced by the FM was more of a public relations exercise of distributing loans than actually helping the people and industries.

They also criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the unemployment was soaring earlier and the Coronavirus crisis has only made it worse. 

"Does the FM have any plans to bring the rising unemployment under control?"

Congress said the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced by the FM was 'more about PR' and 'distributing loans' than about actually helping people and industries. 

Rahul Gandhi today also shared a picture of the lockdown phases in India on his Twitter account and captioned, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. - Anonymous."

Criticising the way Centre has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahul has also said earlier, "India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.

