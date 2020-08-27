हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Miffed Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav resigns

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Jadhav, an MP from Maharashtra's Parbhani, tendered his resignation on Thursday citing that he is unable to do justice with party workers.

Miffed Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra&#039;s Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav resigns

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Jadhav, an MP from Maharashtra's Parbhani, tendered his resignation on Thursday citing that he is unable to do justice with party workers.

In his resignation letter, Jadhav wrote: "If I am unable to do justice with Shiv Sena workers in my area, then I have no right to be an MP of the party. So, please accept my resignation."

Jadhav is purportedly upset over the appointment of a person from NCP as the non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District.

"I have been following the matter (of appointment of Administrator of Jintur APMC in Parbhani) for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as Non-Governmental Administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers," he said.

He is a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. 

Shiv Sena
