Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar: A non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir on Friday (August 12, 2022). The labourer was identified as Mohammad Amrez,19, and was a resident of Bihar. Amrez was shot at close range around midnight by terrorists and was shifted to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

This is the second incident in the Kashmir Valley in the last 10 days where a non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists. Earlier, a non-local labourer was killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

''During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The family members of the killed labourer said that around midnight, they heard some gunshots and went out to find Amrez lying in a pool of blood. They took him to the local hospital where he was referred to the tertiary hospitals but was declared dead before reaching.

"It happened around 12:20 in the night. We heard some gunshots outside and at first we thought we should not go out but since we did not see our brother in the room, we went out and saw him in a pool of blood. We called the Indian army. We first took him to the local hospital where they referred us to the tertiary hospital but before we could reach there, he died on the way,'' said Mohammad Tamzeed, Brother of Killed Labourer.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken the responsibility of sending the deceased's corpse to his native village in Bihar. The non-local labourers in the valley are asking for punishment for those responsible for the killings.

''We have been working in Kashmir for the last 5 years, every now and then a labourer is killed here. We are requesting everyone to not do something like this, we come here for work. We want the killers to be punished,'' said Mohammad Akbar, Brother of Killed Labourer.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated an enquiry in the killing of the Labourer. So far 22 civilians have been killed in various terror incidents across the valley in 2022.