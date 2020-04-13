Mild earthquake of 2.7 magnitude felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A mild earthquake of 2.7 magnitude with epicentre in Delhi was felt in the Dehli and National Capital Territory Region on Monday (April 13). Notably, tremors of 3.5 magnitude were in the same region on Sunday. The panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake that occurred on Sunday was felt at 5.45 pm with epicentre in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi. The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

However, there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake felt in Delhi and NCR today was mild in nature.

According to official data, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004, and another quake of magnitude 3.4 was also recorded in the capital in 2001.