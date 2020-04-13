हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Mild earthquake of 2.7 magnitude felt in Delhi-NCR

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake that occurred on Sunday was felt at 5.45 pm with epicentre in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi. 

Mild earthquake of 2.7 magnitude felt in Delhi-NCR
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: A mild earthquake of 2.7 magnitude with epicentre in Delhi was felt in the Dehli and National Capital Territory Region on Monday (April 13). Notably, tremors of 3.5 magnitude were in the same region on Sunday. The panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake that occurred on Sunday was felt at 5.45 pm with epicentre in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi. The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

However, there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake felt in Delhi and NCR today was mild in nature. 

According to official data, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004, and another quake of magnitude 3.4 was also recorded in the capital in 2001.

Tags:
EarthquakeTremors in DelhiTremors in Delhi-NCR
Next
Story

PM Modi to address nation on April 14 as India awaits Centre's coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown decision
Corona Meter
  • 9152Confirmed
  • 857Discharged
  • 308Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M28S

39 staff members, including doctors, at Delhi’s Max Hospital, quarantined after 3 staff test positive for COVID-19