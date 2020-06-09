Mild earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar

A mild earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:16 am on Tuesday (June 9). National Center for Seismology confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres North-Northeast of Srinagar at a depth of 10km.

A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Gurugram's Haryana at 1300 hours on Monday (June 8). The epicentre of the earthquake was 13 kilometres West-Northwest of Gurugram. The tremors were felt in Delhi too.

An extremely mild earthquake measuring 1.3 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi at 11:55 am on Sunday (June 7). The tremors had its epicentre at the depth of 5 kilometres at 23 km south of southeast of Rohtak district in Haryana, the National Center for Seismology had said.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 were felt in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

According to some top geologists of the country, 10 low to moderate intensity tremors, shaking Delhi-NCR in the span of one and a half month indicate that a powerful earthquake could strike India's National Capital in near future.