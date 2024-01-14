trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709388
NewsIndia
MILIND DEORA

Milind Deora Ends 55-Year Family Legacy With Congress, To Join CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Milind Deora has been a Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping in the Congress government from 2012 to 2014.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Milind Deora Ends 55-Year Family Legacy With Congress, To Join CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

New Delhi: Shiv Sena gets a new ally as Milind Deora resigns from CongressParaphrased article: In a major political development, Milind Deora, a senior leader of the Congress party, resigned from his primary membership on Sunday. Sources said that he is expected to join the Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, later in the day.

Milind, who is the son of late Congress stalwart Murli Deora, announced his resignation on X, and said, “I have decided to end a significant chapter in my political journey. I have submitted my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, severing my family’s 55-year association with the party.”

He also thanked all the leaders, colleagues and workers for their constant support over the years. Milind Deora has been a Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping in the Congress government from 2012 to 2014.

He was also the former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee. He had expressed his unhappiness over the Shiv Sena (UBT) taking over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, which he had represented earlier.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?