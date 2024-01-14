New Delhi: Shiv Sena gets a new ally as Milind Deora resigns from CongressParaphrased article: In a major political development, Milind Deora, a senior leader of the Congress party, resigned from his primary membership on Sunday. Sources said that he is expected to join the Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, later in the day.

Milind, who is the son of late Congress stalwart Murli Deora, announced his resignation on X, and said, “I have decided to end a significant chapter in my political journey. I have submitted my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, severing my family’s 55-year association with the party.”

He also thanked all the leaders, colleagues and workers for their constant support over the years. Milind Deora has been a Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping in the Congress government from 2012 to 2014.

He was also the former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee. He had expressed his unhappiness over the Shiv Sena (UBT) taking over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, which he had represented earlier.