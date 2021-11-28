हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omar Abdullah

Militancy rising in Kashmir, youth ready to take up arms: Omar Abdullah

Doda: Raising concerns over the rising `militancy` in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that youths of Kashmir are ready to take up arms due to anger against the government.

Addressing a public meeting here, Abdullah said, "Militancy is increasing again in the areas from where it was wiped out during our rule. Even in Srinagar, people are feeling unsafe. These militants have not come from outside, but they are the youths of Kashmir who are ready to take up arms due to anger and other reasons."

"It was said that there will be no militancy after the abrogation of Article 370. But there has been a resurgence in Militancy," he said. The NC leader said that no employment opportunities were created in Jammu and Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

"After the repeal of Article 370, it was said that investment would be brought in Jammu and Kashmir and that a lot of employment opportunities will be created. Nothing happened. Locals are not getting employment in even ongoing projects," added Abdullah.

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

