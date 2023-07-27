trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641018
NewsIndia
BSF MOTHER

Military Mother Story! Serving Nation or Choosing 9-Month Old Baby? BSF Woman Jawan's Heart-Wrenching VIDEO is Viral - Watch What Will She Choose

This emotional moment captures the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers, who selflessly serve the nation despite being away from their families for extended periods.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Military Mother Story! Serving Nation or Choosing 9-Month Old Baby? BSF Woman Jawan's Heart-Wrenching VIDEO is Viral - Watch What Will She Choose

In a deeply moving video that has touched the hearts of many, a woman constable serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) bids farewell to her 9-month-old baby as she prepares to resume her duty. This emotional moment captures the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers, who selflessly serve the nation despite being away from their families for extended periods. The video showcases the poignant scene of a mother parting from her child, and her attempt to remain strong despite the overwhelming emotions.

## The Emotional Farewell

The video shows the BSF woman jawan returning home briefly before heading back to her duty via a train. During the train journey, her baby cries in her arms, and she becomes visibly emotional. However, as the train reaches its destination, she has to leave her child behind, and her husband takes the baby in his arms. The heart-rending moment portrays the challenges faced by our soldiers who have to balance their duties with their responsibilities as parents.


cre Trending Stories

## Viral Impact

After the video was shared on Twitter, it quickly went viral, garnering over 50,000 views. The heartwarming reactions of people poured in, acknowledging the tremendous sacrifices made by our soldiers and expressing deep gratitude for their dedication to the nation.

## A Tribute to Courageous Mothers

This video serves as a poignant reminder of the immense bravery displayed by our soldiers, especially the mothers among them, who shoulder the responsibility of protecting the country while also fulfilling their roles as mothers. It showcases the resilience and strength of these courageous women who make immense sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

The emotional video of the BSF woman jawan bidding farewell to her baby for duty serves as a powerful tribute to the unwavering commitment and sacrifices made by our soldiers. It highlights the challenges they face, both on the battlefield and in their personal lives, and emphasizes the need to recognize and appreciate their dedication to the nation. As we watch this heart-rending scene, we are reminded of the profound gratitude we owe to our soldiers for their selfless service to the country.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona