Millet Cakes, Stuffed Mushrooms, Tangy Avocado Sauce: Check White House State Dinner Menu For PM Modi

Washington DC: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote millets, First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has included millet-based dishes in the State Dinner to be held in his honour. First Lady Jill Biden worked with guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu for the State Dinner.

The first course includes Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad; Compressed Watermelon and Tangy Avocado Sauce. While the main course includes Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto. It also has Sumac-roasted Sea Bass; Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce; Crisped Millet Cakes and Summer Squashes.

Millet-Inspired Menu

Recognizing the importance of millets and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to the people, at the behest of the Government of India, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. The campaign of PM Modi to promote 'Shree Anna' will fulfil the nutritional requirements of crores of people across the world.

Millets are considered good for health and also beneficial for farmers and environment friendly. The Millets are energy dense, drought resistant, with lower water requirements and can be easily grown in arid soils, and hilly terrain and are less susceptible to pests.

Giving details on the State Dinner that will be hosted for PM Modi, the First Lady said, "Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table - the colours of the Indian flag."

As part of the Official State Visit to the United States, First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi, for an event highlighting career-connected learning and workforce training programs. "After dinner, we will have the opportunity to hear one of our nation's incredible talents - Grammy award winner Joshua Bell. His performance will be followed by Penn Masala - a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania who are bringing a little piece of my hometown to the White House along with songs inspired by the sounds of India..," said Jill Biden.

After her brief remark, Chef Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison presented dishes from the menu.

Who Is Chef Nina Curtis?

Chef Nina Curtis is a culinary artist based in Sacramento, CA who is celebrated for her exceptional skill and creativity in plant-based cuisine. Chef Curtis' passion for plant-based cuisine spans over two decades of serving in pivotal roles, including Director of Culinary and Executive Chef positions.

Chef Curtis is known for seasonal and garden-to-table recipes and for mentoring up-and-coming chefs to help others create plant-based culinary experiences around the world.

The First Lady and Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo worked with David Stark Design and Production, a design firm that assisted with the design and guest experience for the dinner.

Decor Elements

The decor features elements that honour the tradition and cultures of America and India, including, the India State Flag. The State Dinner will take place in a pavilion on the South Lawn draped in greens and saffron, honouring the colours of the Indian flag and the strength and heritage they represent.

Peacock and Bald Eagle: Imagery of India's national bird, the peacock, and America's national bird, the bald eagle, will serve as the backdrop to President Biden and Prime Minister Modi's toasts for the evening.

Lotus Blooms: A longstanding feature in Indian design throughout history and inspired by mandala-style illustrations found in traditional Indian art, the lotus flower is incorporated throughout the decor and tablescapes.

Symbolic Views of Washington: Through the translucent pavilion structure, guests will be surrounded by views of the iconic symbols of our nation, our democracy and our history: the White House, the Jefferson Memorial, and the Washington Monument.

Musical Performances: Following the dinner, guests will enjoy musical selections from the following performers: Joshua Bell, American Violinist and Conductor. Joshua Bell is a GRAMMY Award-winning violinist, soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor, and currently the Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

Bell's highlights in the 2023-24 season include an international tour of his newly-commissioned project, The Elements, featuring works by renowned living composers.

Penn Masala, a South Asian A Cappella Group will also perform at the event. They are known for original compositions and harmonies that traverse traditions and capture the experience of growing up with both Eastern and Western cultures. Penn Masala has performed around the world, including at the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra will also perform at the event. For more than two centuries, the United States Marine Band has been part of the events that have shaped the Nation. Established by an Act of Congress in 1798, the Marine Band is America's oldest continuously active professional music organization and made its White House debut on New Year's Day 1801.