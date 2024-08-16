Crorepati Sweeper In UP Busted, Owns 9 Expensive Cars, Luxurious Mansion

In Gonda district, a sanitation worker has left many stunned with his million-worth of assets. The sanitation worker owns a luxurious home and expensive cars, while flouting regulations.

The employee, Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, held the position of Nazir at the Commissioner’s office, where he manipulated government files and accumulated considerable wealth. Jaiswal was working as a sanitation worker at the Nagar Kotwali.

Upon receiving a complaint, then-Commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra ordered an investigation. After the probe, Santosh Kumar Jaiswal was found guilty, suspended, and a case was registered against him at Nagar Kotwali. Additionally, the Sadar Tehsildar, Devendra Yadav, was instructed to investigate Jaiswal’s assets.

Nine Expensive Cars Among Millions in Assets

During the investigation, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer was directed to gather information about the luxury cars. The findings were shocking. It was discovered that Santosh Kumar Jaiswal owned not one, but nine expensive cars. These include a Swift Dzire, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, a Mahindra Scorpio, a Toyota Innova, and a Mahindra Xylo. Additionally, his brother, Umashankar Jaiswal, owns a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and his wife, Baby Jaiswal, owns a Toyota Innova.

Bank Account Investigation

In addition to the luxury cars, officials have now demanded details of Santosh Jaiswal’s bank accounts. Records from the past five years have been requested, potentially revealing more startling information.

Missing Files at Commissioner’s Office

Previously, former Commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra had conducted an investigation revealing several missing files from the Commissioner’s office. Furthermore, tampering with files was confirmed, which led to the registration of a case at Nagar Kotwali.

Currently, investigations against Santosh Kumar Jaiswal are ongoing, and further severe actions are expected once the bank records are reviewed. Officials believe that if Jaiswal is found guilty, stringent actions will be taken, sending a strong message against corruption and irregularities.