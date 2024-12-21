‘Mini Hindustan Has Come In Front Of Me’: PM Modi Addresses ‘Hala Modi’ Event In Kuwait

PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Kuwait for the warm welcome and said that there is a different sense of belonging in the Gulf country. While addressing the community program 'Hala Modi,' the Prime Minister said that after seeing the crowd in the event, he felt like he had witnessed a “mini Hindustan” in front of him.

"I have reached Kuwait just two and a half hours ago. since the time I have stepped here, I am feeling a different sense of belonging, a different warmth all around. You all have come from different states of India, but seeing all of you, it seems as if a mini Hindustan has come in front of me," he said.

PM Modi, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was addressing a gathering of the Indian community. His visit to the Gulf nation is the first for any Indian Prime Minister to this Gulf nation in 43 years.

Hailing the relationship between India and Kuwait, the Prime Minister said that the two countries are not linked just by diplomacy but also by hearts. "The relationship between India and Kuwait is of civilisations, of the ocean, of trade. India and Kuwait are situated on two banks of the Arabian Sea. We are linked not just by diplomacy but also by our hearts. Not only our present but also our past connects us," he said.

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait; you have added Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed with the essence of India's talent, technology and tradition,” he added. India has manpower, skills and technology needed by 'New Kuwait', he also said.