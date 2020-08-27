Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday (August 27) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The minister took to twitter to provide information and said that he had decided to undergo coronavirus test after facing some health issues. Gurjar added that he will now remain under treatment in consultation with doctors. The minister also urged those who have come in his contact to undergo COVID-19 test and self isolate themselves.

"Taking the health issues seriously, I got the coronavirus test done, which has been reported positive. My treatment will now go on as per the advice of doctors," he tweeted.

स्वास्थ्य संबंधी दिक्कतों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों के परामर्श पर अब इलाज चलेगा। जितने भी लोग पिछले दिनों मेरे संपर्क में आएं हैं, कृपया वह कोरोना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। — Krishan Pal Gurjar (@KPGBJP) August 27, 2020

India on Thursday (August 27, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 75,760 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and the country’s COVID-19 tally crossed 33-lakh mark.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 7,25,991, while 25,23,771 people have recovered.

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths, the Ministry added.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry data showed.

The rate of recovery from the COVID-19 infection has risen to 76.24 % and the positivity rate stands at 8.19 %, the Health Ministry said in its 8 AM bulletin.