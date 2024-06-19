Advertisement
SAVITRI THAKUR

Minister of State WCD Savitri Thakur's Video Writing Wrong Slogan In Hindi Goes Viral; Watch

As per the WCD Ministry's website, Savitri Thakur was born on June 1, 1978, in Kalikiray, Distt. Dhar of Madhya Pradesh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Narendra Modi cabinet took the oath of office on June 9 and soon the portfolios were allocated to the ministers. While Annapurna Devi was made cabinet minister for Women And Child Development, Savitri Thakur was made Minister of State in the ministry. Now, during a recent visit to her constituency Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, the minister was caught off-guard when she had to write Narendra Modi government's popular slogan 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' on a board.

As per her profile on the website of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Thakur is an inter/higher secondary pass. However, instead of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao', she could only write 'Bedi Padao, Bacchav'. The video has since gone viral on social media with people raising questions on the selection of candidates for such critical posts. The video is being shared by multiple users on X. Zee News has not verified the video.

Who is Savitri Thakur?

As per the WCD Ministry's website, Thakur was born on June 1, 1978, in Kalikiray, Distt. Dhar of Madhya Pradesh. Savitri Thakur was elected from the Dhar constituency of Madhya Pradesh and is an agriculturist by profession. Her father’s name is Antar Singh and of mother’s is Jamuna Bai. She got married on 27th April 1995 to Tukaram Thakur and the couple had two sons.

Savitri Thakur was chairman of Dhar Zila Panchayat between 2004-2009. In 2014, she was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha and became a member of the Committee on Empowerment of Women Social Security Scheme, Member of Standing Committee on Industry and Member of Consultative Committee, the Ministry of Railways.

