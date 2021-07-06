हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Ministry of Co-operation: Narendra Modi govt creates separate ministry for strengthening cooperative movement

The central government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnerships. The creation of a separate Ministry for Co-operation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister.

File Photo

New Delhi: In a historic move, a separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' has been created by the Narendra Modi government for realizing the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'. The ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will help deepen co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots.

In our country, a co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility. The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'Ease of doing business' for co-operatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). 

